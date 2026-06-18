EU backs stricter rules for car recycling, impacting manufacturers and exports

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The European Parliament has approved new EU rules that will require vehicles to be designed for easier re-use and recycling, set minimum levels of recycled plastic in new models, and tighten controls on exports of non-roadworthy vehicles.

th EU member states in the Council at the end of 2025 — was adopted by MEPs with 437 votes in favour, 112 against and 20 abstentions, the parliamentary press service reported.

Under the rules, all new vehicles will have to be designed to allow the easy removal of as many parts and components as possible.

Manufacturers will also face binding targets for recycled plastic in each new vehicle type: at least 15% within six years and 25% within 10 years.

At least 20% of that recycled plastic must come from end-of-life vehicles or used parts, described as a “closed loop.”

End-of-life costs and export restrictions

Three years after the rules enter into force, carmakers will have to cover the cost of collecting and treating vehicles that have reached the end of their life anywhere in the EU under an “extended producer responsibility” scheme, the Parliament said.

The regulation also bans the export of vehicles declared non-roadworthy, with the ban applying five years after the law enters into force.

For sales of used vehicles within the EU, businesses will need to assess that a vehicle is not an end-of-life vehicle or provide a valid roadworthiness certificate.

Transactions between private individuals will only require one of these documents if the vehicle is declared a total economic loss or if the sale is made exclusively through an online platform.

The co-rapporteurs on the file, Jens Gieseke and Paulius Saudargas, said the measures include “realistic targets, less red tape and fairer competition.”

The regulation now needs formal approval by the Council before it can enter into force, and it will apply 24 months later.

There are 285.6 million motor vehicles on EU roads and about 6.5 million reach end of life each year.