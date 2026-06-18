EU Parliament accuses Moscow of systematic airspace intimidation

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MEPs have condemned what they described as repeated Russian drone incursions and other airspace violations over EU territory, backing a resolution passed in the European Parliament on Thursday.

The resolution said drone incursions and airspace violations should not be treated as isolated incidents but as part of a broader Russian strategy to intimidate the EU and its allies, the Parliament declared.

It also referred to an “aggressive disinformation campaign” linked to the incidents, which it said was intended to intimidate people in affected areas, spread fear, harm local economies and create a pretext for possible retaliatory actions.

MEPs said Russia bore “full and unequivocal responsibility” for what the text called “reckless escalatory attacks” that endanger lives, and described Russia’s actions as a “deliberate and systematic threat” to EU security, resilience and sovereignty.

Belarus was also accused of complicity, with MEPs condemning the country for what they called “hybrid attacks” against the EU.

Solidarity with states named in the resolution

MEPs expressed “total solidarity” with Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania, which the resolution said have had territory, airspace or critical infrastructure targeted by Russian “hybrid provocations.”

The Parliament said the EU would not be intimidated and would remain committed to defending the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, while continuing support for Ukraine.

MEPs called for faster production and delivery of military equipment for Ukraine — including air defence systems, ammunition, drones and missiles.

The resolution also said cooperation with Moldova alongside Ukraine was essential for “operational efficiency, situational awareness, and information exchange” in addressing drone threats, and called on member states to increase funding for Moldova through the European Peace Facility, an EU mechanism used to fund security and defence assistance.

MEPs also called for stronger EU and NATO defences on the Eastern flank — the alliance’s eastern border region — “from the Arctic to the Black Sea” across land, sea and air, including measures to counter drones and meteorological balloons.

The resolution passed with 412 votes in favour, 63 against and 53 abstentions.