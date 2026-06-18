EU, OECD unveil AI literacy plan to redefine classrooms for a digital age

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The European Commission and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have presented an “AI Literacy Framework” for primary and secondary schools to help define what pupils should learn about artificial intelligence.

The framework is intended for teachers, education leaders and policymakers, and sets out a shared understanding of the competences students need to understand and use AI “responsibly and ethically”, the European Commission said in a release on Thursday.

It includes guidance and examples of classroom activities, and is organised around four areas: “engage with AI”, “create with AI”, “manage AI”, and “shape AI.”

The initiative was developed with support from CodeAI and “international expertise.”

Linked to wider EU education plans

The framework is part of the EU’s plans for digital education, and sits within the “Union of Skills”, the Commission said.

An Education Package linked to the Union of Skills is due to be presented later this year and will support education systems adapting to digital and AI change.

Roxana Mînzatu, Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness, said: “AI literacy is a foundational competence for our young people. Understanding and using AI responsibly is essential for Europe's competitiveness, as well as for protecting our democracy and social cohesion, and it starts in our classrooms.”