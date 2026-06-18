Cities urged to compete for EU award recognising disability-friendly urban design

Credit: Openverse

Applications have opened for the European Commission’s 2027 Access City Award, which recognises EU cities that improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

The award, run by the Commission in partnership with the European Disability Forum, is open to cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, the organisation said. First, second and third place will receive financial rewards, the EU executive said in a statement on Thursday.

The Commission described an accessible city as one where people with disabilities can move around safely and independently, use public transport, enter public spaces and buildings without obstacles, communicate with local authorities, and access information in formats they can use.

Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Preparedness and Equality, said: “The quality of a city is measured by whether everyone can use it. Accessibility is freedom.”

Special mention planned for community-based services

A special mention for “Accessible Community-Based Services” is planned for the 2027 edition, according to the Commission.

It said the mention would recognise a city supporting independent living through local services that enable people with disabilities to participate in urban life, while avoiding institutionalisation and segregation.

The Commission stated further that additional special mentions may be awarded for achievements in areas including the built environment and public spaces, mobility and transport, information and communication technologies, public services, smart city solutions, access to cultural heritage, and accessibility for people with intellectual disabilities.

Winners will be announced at the European Day of Persons with Disabilities conference in Brussels on 4 December 2026, the Commission said. Applications close at 12:00 CEST on 4 September 2026.