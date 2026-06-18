EU unveils biomethane platform to bolster energy security, emissions drive

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The European Commission has launched a new online “Biomethane Mechanism” designed to connect buyers, suppliers and investors and help grow Europe’s biomethane market.

The mechanism sits under the EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform and is voluntary and free to use, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

It is intended to help companies and other stakeholders find project partners and business opportunities, while also providing information on national and EU regulatory conditions and links to local and regional financing options.

Biomethane is a low-carbon gas made from organic materials such as agricultural waste, and has been identified by the Commission as a fuel that can support energy security and emissions reductions.

Dan Jørgensen, the Commissioner for Energy and Housing, stated that the Commission was increasing support to scale up biomethane as a “homegrown” energy source that strengthens security of supply and cuts emissions.

Production is currently limited and concentrated in a small number of EU member states despite “proven technology”, available sustainable feedstock and infrastructure that is largely compatible.

How the tool will work

The Commission said the Biomethane Mechanism will provide visibility on demand and supply and increase regulatory transparency.

Planned features include a matching function to connect buyers and suppliers, a regulatory dashboard with up-to-date national rules, information on “investment conditions” to support project development, and connections to financing.

Registrations opened on Wednesday, and the first matching round is planned for September, with more functions to be added gradually afterwards.