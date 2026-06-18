EU pushes for water-smart economy to tackle scarcity and boost resilience

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The European Commission held a high-level roundtable in Brussels on 18 June to discuss “Water and Circular Economy” with representatives from industry, utilities, research bodies and civil society.

The meeting brought together participants spanning water policy platforms, public operators, academic institutions, industrial and energy transition stakeholders, small business representatives, environmental groups, and food and agriculture organisations, the Commission informed in a release.

Discussions focused on water’s role in a “circular economy” — an approach that seeks to reduce waste and reuse resources — including how water can be used more efficiently and how materials can be recovered from wastewater.

Commissioner Jessika Roswall, who chaired the roundtable, said water is “increasingly scarce” and is central to industry and the energy transition, according to the statement.

Feeding into the EU Water Resilience Strategy

Participants also discussed how circular approaches to water could reduce resource dependency and support Europe’s long-term competitiveness, the Commission said.

It added that the outcomes from the roundtable are expected to inform ongoing work under the EU Water Resilience Strategy and related circular economy initiatives.

“Building a water-smart economy is essential for Europe’s resilience, competitiveness and strategic security,” Roswall declared, adding that the roundtable was intended to identify practical solutions to improve efficiency, recover resources and strengthen long-term water security.