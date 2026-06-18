Lithuania's largest wind farm secures €250m in unsubsidised EU-backed financing

Credit: EIB

The European Investment Bank has completed €250 million of financing for Lithuania’s Kelmė wind farm — described as the largest operating wind site in the Baltic region — by providing a further €150 million loan to Ignitis Group.

The latest loan brings the EIB’s total support for the project to €250 million, following an initial €100 million loan agreed last year, the EIB informed in a release.

Kelmė is a 314-megawatt onshore wind farm developed by Ignitis Renewables, and it reached full commercial operation in June 2025.

The site generates enough electricity to power 250,000 Lithuanian households.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said the bank’s support was tied to energy security and the supply of “domestically produced electricity.”

Loan supports Ignitis investment

Ignitis Group Chief Financial Officer Jonas Rimavičius said the additional financing reflected “continued confidence” in the company’s strategy and partnership with the EIB.

The project is being delivered without subsidies, and is linked to the EU’s REPowerEU plan, which was launched to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and accelerate renewable energy.