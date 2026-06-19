Croatian military modernisation praised as NATO summit nears critical decisions

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the Alliance’s upcoming summit in Ankara and NATO’s commitment to defend all Allied territory.

The talks covered NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence, which the organisation described as a core mission designed to protect Allies, including Croatia, from air and missile threats “from any direction,” the alliance press service reported.

Rutte also said NATO needed to adapt its policies, plans and capabilities to a changing security environment.

Western Balkans and NATO missions

The two leaders exchanged views on developments in the Western Balkans and reaffirmed the value of stability, dialogue and co-operation across the region, NATO stated.

Rutte thanked Croatia for its support to Ukraine and for contributions to NATO activities including the KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

Croatia’s involvement in NATO Forward Land Forces (FLF) was also noted, with Rutte welcoming continued Croatian investment in defence and military modernisation.