NATO pushes Allies to turn defence funds into combat-ready forces

Credit: NATO

NATO defence ministers have held their final meeting before next month’s NATO Summit in Ankara, with Secretary General Mark Rutte saying they made “good progress” on the Alliance’s priorities.

Ministers discussed increasing defence spending and improving how that money is used to build forces and capabilities needed to defend Allied territory, with Rutte saying he heard “Ally, after Ally, after Ally” outlining higher investment in defence, NATO reported on Thursday.

They also agreed on a renewed push to strengthen transatlantic defence co-operation, with Rutte saying: “Cash is crucial, but you can’t stop a missile or a tank with a dollar or a euro,” and calling for money to be converted into “combat-ready capabilities” quickly.

Rutte said European Allies and Canada needed to take more responsibility for their own defence, while being backed by US power.

Nuclear deterrence and support for Ukraine

A statement from Allies in NATO’s Nuclear Planning Group reaffirmed a commitment to the Alliance’s nuclear deterrence, with members saying they would continue to modernise nuclear capabilities, improve planning and adapt to keep the deterrent “fit for purpose”, NATO said.

Separately, a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group — attended by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — reaffirmed support for Ukraine and included further pledges of support, including through NATO’s PURL initiative.