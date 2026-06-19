Resilience, cooperation at core of NATO’s 5-day partner programme

Credit: NATO

NATO hosted a five-day familiarisation programme in Brussels and Mons this month for staff officers from partner countries, with 29 representatives from 17 nations taking part.

The bi-annual NATO Partner Staff Officers’ Familiarisation Programme ran from 8 to 12 June at NATO headquarters in Brussels before moving to Mons, Belgium, where it continued at SHAPE — NATO’s military headquarters, known in full as the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, the alliance informed on Thursday.

The event was jointly organised by NATO’s International Military Staff Cooperative Security Division and SHAPE’s Partnership Directorate.

Major General Eray Üngüder, director of the Cooperative Security Division, opened the programme and told participants it would include “briefings, interactive sessions, open dialogue, and networking” to help build “insights and connections” for working together.

What was covered

NATO said the programme gave participants an overview of how the organisation is structured, how it works, and how partner nations can engage with NATO departments on NATO-related activities.

The curriculum focused on cooperation between NATO and partner nations through several formats, including the Individually Tailored Partnership Programme and capacity-building initiatives.

Participants also discussed NATO standardisation procedures, cooperation with governmental and non-governmental organisations, counter-terrorism efforts, and integrity and good governance in security and defence cooperation.

NATO added that the programme placed emphasis on interoperability — the ability of different forces to work together — and resilience against potential threats.