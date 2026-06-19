EU leaders pledge to prioritise culture in policymaking amid growing challenges

Credit: Roberta Metsola on X

European Union leaders from the Council, Parliament and Commission have signed a joint declaration in Brussels pledging to put culture more firmly into EU policymaking.

The declaration — titled “Europe for Culture, Culture for Europe” — was signed on the sidelines of a European Council meeting by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, representing the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, along with the presidents of the European Parliament and the European Commission, the Council of the EU announced on Thursday night.

It sets out a shared political commitment to protect, promote and support culture across Europe, while recognising that cultural policy is largely a national responsibility.

The text includes commitments to protect artistic freedom, promote cultural and linguistic diversity, support inclusion, and encourage fair conditions for artists and cultural professionals.

Twelve principles covering artists, access and heritage

The declaration groups its commitments into 12 broad principles, including pledges to promote fair pay and decent working conditions for artists, while respecting the role of social partners such as unions and employer organisations, the Council of the EU said.

It also refers to an “ethical, human-centric and rights-based” approach to the use of artificial intelligence, and includes commitments to widen access to culture and cultural careers, particularly for young people and those who are vulnerable or marginalised.

Other parts of the declaration cover arts education, support for young artists and people from disadvantaged backgrounds, and the protection of cultural heritage, including through the use of digital technologies to help preserve it.

Nikos Christodoulides stated the declaration was intended to ensure culture is “fully integrated into European policymaking as a strategic priority for Europe’s future.”

Roberta Metsola said the declaration signalled the institutions would continue to place culture “at the heart of the European project”, while Ursula von der Leyen vowed the EU would protect artistic freedom and make art accessible to all citizens, “especially our youth.”