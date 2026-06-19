EU Council pledges deeper support for Ukraine amid mounting tensions with Russia

Credit: Openverse

EU leaders pledged continued support for Ukraine and called for faster action to strengthen European defence and border protection at a European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday night.

The European Council said it held an exchange of views with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

EU leaders welcomed an intergovernmental conference on Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the opening of the “fundamentals cluster” — a first set of policy areas in the membership talks — on 15 June 2026.

The EU backed a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” based on the UN Charter and international law, and said the path to peace “cannot be decided without Ukraine.”

Leaders urged Russia to agree to a “full, unconditional and immediate ceasefire” and to engage in “meaningful negotiations.”

The European Council condemned what it called a “serious escalation” by Russia, including large-scale missile and drone attacks against civilians and energy infrastructure in Ukraine, and cited strikes against the UNESCO World Heritage site of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

It also denounced the “increasingly aggressive” behaviour towards EU member states, including foreign information manipulation and interference, and threats against the EU’s diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

The council pointed to a 29 May incident in which a Russian drone carrying explosives crashed into a residential building in Romania, saying such incidents threaten the security of EU citizens and regional stability.

Defence readiness target set for 2030

EU leaders said Europe’s defence readiness must be “decisively ramped up by 2030”, describing Russia’s war against Ukraine as an “existential challenge” for the European Union.

The European Council said it wanted faster work to strengthen protection against threats such as drones, including through an “Eastern Flank Watch” project and other initiatives intended to protect EU borders.

It also condemned “hybrid attacks” against the EU and its member states — a term used to cover actions such as cyberattacks and interference targeting critical infrastructure — and referenced ongoing work on an EU “Action Plan on Drone and Counter-Drone Security”.

On financial support for Ukraine, the council said it expected the first disbursement before the end of June from a €90 billion loan for 2026 and 2027.

Leaders also said the EU was ready to step up pressure on Russia, welcoming recently adopted sanctions targeting what it called Russia’s “shadow fleet” and calling for the swift adoption of a 21st sanctions package.

The conclusions said the European Council would return to Ukraine at its next meeting and revisit defence and security issues in October 2026.