EU leaders push faster reforms on energy prices, rules and market barriers

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa pictured during the round table photo opportunity at the start of the meeting at the European council summit, in Brussels, Thursday 20 March 2025. Credit : Belga/Benoît Deppagne.

EU leaders called for faster action to deepen the Single Market, cut red tape and lower energy prices as they discussed competitiveness and global economic challenges at a European Council meeting in Brussels on Friday.

Leaders reviewed progress on the “One Europe, One Market” agenda, following objectives and timelines set in March 2026, and examined its delivery under an interinstitutional roadmap involving EU institutions, the European Council announced.

It said leaders urged “decisive progress” on simplifying rules and reducing administrative burdens, including measures to speed up planning and permitting procedures.

The European Council also highlighted work on “affordable energy prices” and the Energy Union 2030 — an EU framework for coordinating energy policy — as well as efforts to support industrial renewal, innovation and reducing dependencies.

Emissions trading review due by mid-July

The Council said it noted the European Commission’s intention to present a concrete proposal by mid-July 2026 to review the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), the bloc’s carbon market that sets a cap on emissions and lets companies trade allowances.

That review is expected to include the issue of free allowances.

The Commission also intends to present a separate proposal addressing concerns raised by some industrial sectors about ETS benchmarks — technical reference values used within the system — while keeping the ETS’s role in the climate and energy transition.

Leaders also held a strategic debate on global macroeconomic imbalances, and are expected to return to the competitiveness agenda at their October 2026 meeting.