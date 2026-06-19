EU holds back funds over Bulgaria’s unfulfilled milestones amid reform demands

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The European Commission has approved Bulgaria’s fourth request for funding under the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility, while signalling that part of the payment could be held back until several outstanding conditions are met.

Bulgaria asked for €1.1 billion on 2 April 2026 under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool within NextGenerationEU, the Commission informed on Friday.

The EU executive said it assessed Bulgaria as having satisfactorily completed 23 of 26 “milestones and targets” — agreed policy steps and results that must be delivered before money is paid out.

Measures linked to the request include legislation to set up an anti-corruption commission described as politically and financially independent, as well as rules to regulate lobbying activities.

The assessment also covered changes in the energy sector, including restructuring the state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding to avoid cross-subsidising coal-related activities and to adapt its structure to future market needs.

Support for household renewable energy was also included, with almost 1,400 solar domestic hot water systems or household photovoltaic systems backed under the plan.

What is still outstanding

One milestone was not fully met and relates to legislation on water supply and sewerage entering into force, the Commission said.

Bulgaria also reported that a target linked to support for the cultural sector had not yet been achieved, but said it plans to complete it by the 31 August 2026 deadline.

The Commission also said the wording around a milestone on public transport was unclear, and Bulgaria has been invited to submit a reasoned request to revise its plan.

Bulgaria will be given more time to complete the outstanding items while receiving a partial payment for the milestones and targets assessed as completed.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver its opinion. Bulgaria has one month to respond to the Commission’s assessment of the unmet milestone.

If the assessment is confirmed after Bulgaria’s reply, the Commission said it will suspend the part of the payment linked to the unfulfilled elements, with Bulgaria able to meet the outstanding commitments by 31 August 2026 to have the funds released.

Bulgaria’s overall Recovery and Resilience Plan is financed by €6.17 billion in grants.