EU unveils plan for multilingual AI dominance through open-source innovation

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The European Commission has selected the EUROPA consortium, led by Italian company Domyn, to develop an open-source “frontier” artificial intelligence model designed to work in all 24 official EU languages.

The selection was made through the Commission’s Frontier AI Grand Challenge, which was launched in February 2026 and invited proposals from European AI developers, the EU executive disclosed on Friday.

The Commission said the winning proposal involves building a model with more than 400 billion parameters — a term used to describe the number of adjustable values in an AI system, with larger numbers generally associated with more advanced models.

EUROPA’s model will be made openly available.

What the model is expected to do

The Commission said the project is intended to broaden access to advanced AI for businesses, researchers and public institutions across the EU’s different languages.

Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said: “Europe can lead in advanced AI on its own terms. EUROPA will build a frontier European AI model in all 24 EU languages, showing that we can match the best while staying true to our values. This is about strengthening Europe's ability to shape AI's future with openness, trust and strategic autonomy at its core.”