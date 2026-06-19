Ireland’s EU presidency sparks focus on security, values, and single market

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European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the leaders of the Parliament’s political groups are due to visit Dublin on 23 June ahead of Ireland taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 July.

The delegation will meet Ireland’s President Catherine Connolly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and government ministers, the European Parliament informed on Friday.

Talks are also scheduled at the Houses of the Oireachtas, including meetings with the Ceann Comhairle and the Cathaoirleach, the speakers of Ireland’s two parliamentary chambers.

Discussions are expected to cover priorities for Ireland’s six-month stint chairing meetings of EU member states — including competitiveness and the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap, the EU’s next long-term budget, and issues related to EU values and security.

What the visit is and who is involved

The trip will be made by the European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents, a body that organises and co-ordinates the Parliament’s work and is made up of the Parliament president and the leaders of its political groups, with a non-voting representative of non-attached members, the European Parliament said.

Metsola stated that the visit would focus on “delivering on competitiveness, strengthening our security, and building a long-term budget fit for a new era, while remaining true to the values that define our Union.”

Metsola and Martin are scheduled to address the press at 18:10 Irish Standard Time after their meeting, and the event will be broadcast via the European Parliament’s multimedia centre and the EU’s EbS service.

Ireland will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU from July to December 2026, followed by Lithuania from January 2027.