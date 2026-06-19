EU launches quest for replicable housing solutions to tackle renovation inequality

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The European Commission has opened a new call for expressions of interest seeking practical examples of projects, partnerships and solutions that could be replicated to speed up affordable, high-quality home renovations across the EU.

Submissions are being invited under the Better Homes Partnerships initiative, led by the Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy, it announced on Friday.

The initiative was outlined as part of the European Affordable Housing Plan and the Citizen’s Energy Package.

Applicants are asked to submit initiatives that contribute to one or more areas: using building renovation to support “demand flexibility” — adjusting energy use in homes to help balance the electricity system — as well as measures that stimulate and simplify renovations.

The Commission is also seeking examples that use innovative financial tools and those that implement and scale efficient heating and cooling solutions.

Who can apply and what the Commission is looking for

The call is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including public authorities, housing owners and providers, private sector organisations, financial institutions, civil society groups and multi-stakeholder consortia, the Commission said.

Initiatives should show concrete delivery, stakeholder engagement, the ability to scale up and potential to be replicated, while contributing to more affordable housing.

The deadline for submissions is 21 August 2026 at 23:59 CET, with applications to be made through a dedicated online webpage, according to the call for expressions of interest under the Better Homes Partnerships initiative.