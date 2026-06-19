EU launches €1.1b bid to boost rail, ports and military mobility

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The European Commission has opened a final call for proposals worth €1.1 billion to fund transport infrastructure projects on the EU’s trans-European transport network (TEN-T).

The funding is being offered under the EU’s current long-term budget framework, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), the Commission announced on Friday.

Projects backed by the call are expected to include work on high-speed rail links and measures to strengthen maritime connectivity, in line with the EU’s Industrial Maritime and Ports Strategies.

The Commission also said the funding will be used to address “military mobility bottlenecks” — transport constraints that can slow the movement of military personnel and equipment — as part of an EU military mobility package.

Focus on rail, waterways and electrification

The call is being made through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU’s main programme for financing TEN-T infrastructure, the statement said.

The Commission added the 2026 call places particular emphasis on rail, inland waterways and military mobility, and also supports electrification in road haulage and airport ground operations.

Funding can also cover charging infrastructure in maritime and inland ports and the digitalisation of road transport.

Ukraine and Moldova are included in the call, reflecting “deepening transport links” with the EU.

Applications must be submitted by 6 October 2026.