EU trade surplus with UK hits €186.6b as import share shrinks

Credit: Unsplash

The EU exported €345.3 billion worth of goods to the UK in 2025 and imported €158.7 billion, leaving the bloc with a €186.6 billion trade surplus.

The UK’s share of the EU’s overall goods trade fell between 2015 and 2020, with the UK accounting for 11.2% of EU imports and 16.9% of EU exports in 2015, before dropping to 9.9% of imports and 14.4% of exports by 2020, Eurostat reported on Monday.

After the UK left the EU single market in 2021, the EU’s exports to the UK stayed at roughly the same share of the bloc’s total exports — 13.0% in 2021 and 13.1% in 2025 — while the EU’s imports from the UK slipped from 7.0% of total EU imports in 2021 to 6.3% in 2025.

Vehicles and machinery led EU – UK trade in 2025

Nearly half of the EU’s exports to the UK in 2025 came from the top five product groups, which together accounted for 47.1% of the total, Eurostat said.

The biggest EU export category to the UK was vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, totalling €55.8 billion, or 16.2% of all EU goods exports to the UK.

That was followed by machinery and mechanical appliances and parts (€44.9 billion; 13.0%), electrical machinery and related equipment (€27.2 billion; 7.9%), pharmaceutical products (€20.4 billion; 5.9%) and mineral fuels and oils (€14.5 billion; 4.2%).

On the import side, the top five categories made up 48.5% of goods brought into the EU from the UK in 2025.

The EU imported €22.6 billion of machinery and mechanical appliances and parts from the UK, accounting for 14.3% of all imports, while mineral fuels and oils totalled €22.0 billion (13.9%).

The next largest categories were vehicles (€15.1 billion; 9.5%), pharmaceuticals (€9.0 billion; 5.6%) and electrical machinery and related equipment (€8.3 billion; 5.2%).