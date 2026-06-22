EU and NATO deepen military cooperation with new focus on Ukraine aid

Credit: NATO

NATO Headquarters in Brussels hosted the 25th European Union Military Staff — NATO International Military Staff Directors’ General Conference on 22 June 2026.

Lieutenant General Remigijus Baltrėnas, Director General of NATO’s International Military Staff (IMS), welcomed Lieutenant General Michiel van der Laan, Director General of the European Union Military Staff (EUMS), for the biannual meeting, NATO informed on Monday.

The conference brought together the two Directors General and their staffs to review progress on a joint work plan and to discuss ongoing cooperation between the EU and NATO at the military staff level.

Baltrėnas said the two organisations should continue “structured military dialogue” and improve information exchange.

Van der Laan thanked the NATO International Military Staff for hosting and said regular engagement between the two military staffs remained essential.

Ukraine support and cyber defence on the agenda

Updates on current operations and missions were shared, including the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) and NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) — two programmes focused on supporting Ukraine through military assistance and training — NATO said.

The agenda also included intelligence-related exchanges, defence capability cooperation, space, military logistics, medical cooperation, communications and information systems interoperability, cyber defence, and the integration of a gender perspective in relevant work.

The meeting also reviewed follow-on tasks agreed at the previous conference on 21 November 2025, and discussed education, training and exercises and further staff-to-staff expert meetings.

The next EUMS — IMS Directors’ General Conference is scheduled for 20 November 2026 and will be hosted by the European Union Military Staff.