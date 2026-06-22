NATO praises Moldova’s resilience amid regional threats and deepened alliance ties

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, visited Moldova on 17 and 18 June to discuss cooperation between the alliance and the country.

Hamilton met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi, presidential national security adviser Stanislav Secrieru and defence ministry secretary of state Ghenadie Cojocaru during the trip, NATO announced on Monday.

He praised Moldova’s willingness to deepen cooperation with NATO and referred to the country’s long-running contribution to the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

NATO also said it continues to support efforts to strengthen Moldova’s defence capacity, resilience and its ability to protect cyber infrastructure and counter “malign interference” through a Defence Capacity Building programme — a framework NATO uses to help partner countries develop defence and security institutions.

‘Valued partner’

“Moldova is a valued partner contributing to Euro-Atlantic security,” Hamilton said in a statement issued by NATO.

He added that the Moldovan people and institutions had shown “resilience and effectiveness” in responding to regional security challenges, including those linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine.