EU opens €1.1b fund for transport boost, including Ukraine projects

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The European Commission has opened applications for €1.1 billion in funding to build and modernise transport infrastructure across the EU’s trans-European transport network, known as TEN-T.

The call for proposals is the last one under the EU’s current long-term budget for 2021 — 2027, the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

TEN-T is the EU’s planned network of major transport routes and links, covering rail, road, ports and airports.

Funding will focus on rail projects, efforts to cut emissions in maritime transport, and “military mobility” — work to remove bottlenecks that affect the movement of military personnel and equipment.

Support is also available for electrifying road haulage and airport ground operations, rolling out charging infrastructure in maritime and inland ports, and digitalising road transport.

Ukraine and Moldova included

Projects in Ukraine and Moldova can also apply under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), an EU funding programme for transport, energy and digital infrastructure, the Commission said.

CEF is the EU’s main tool for funding projects linked to TEN-T policy.

Applications must be submitted by 6 October 2026.