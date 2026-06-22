Austria nears recovery funding milestone as EU disburses €325m in grants

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The European Commission has disbursed €325 million in grants to Austria in its fourth payment under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility — known as the RRF — is part of NextGenerationEU, the bloc’s post-pandemic funding programme, the Commission noted in a statement on Monday.

Measures linked to the latest payment include installing photovoltaic systems, supporting repairs of electronic devices through a “repair bonus” scheme, funding primary health care centres, and providing schoolchildren with laptops and tablets.

Austria submitted its fourth payment request on 24 March 2026 and it was approved by the Commission on 7 May 2026.

The funds were released after the Council approved the disbursement and the Commission adopted a payment decision.

How much Austria has received so far

With the latest payment, Austria has received €3.66 billion — 92% of its total €3.96 billion grant allocation — and 89% of milestones and targets in its national plan have been fulfilled, the Commission said.

Payments under the RRF are performance-based and depend on countries implementing the commitments set out in their national recovery plans.

Member States must complete any remaining milestones and targets by August 2026 and submit their final payment requests by the end of September 2026, ahead of the facility closing at the end of 2026.