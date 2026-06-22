EU clears €212m aid as fuel prices cripple French agriculture

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The European Commission has approved a €212 million French State aid scheme to support agricultural and aquaculture companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support is being cleared under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — a set of EU rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows member states to grant limited, time-bound assistance in response to the crisis, the Commission reported on Monday.

The French scheme targets higher costs for non-road diesel fuel, known in France as "gazole non routier" (GNR), used by businesses producing agricultural and aquaculture products.

Between February 2026 and May 2026, the price of GNR rose by 74%, with an average additional cost of €0.41 compared with the average price in 2025.

Aid will cover extra fuel costs for GNR bought over a four-month period from May to August 2026.

Companies will receive direct grants calculated on the amount of fuel purchased, at a rate of €0.15 per litre of GNR bought between 1 May and 31 August 2026.

The scheme will run until 31 December 2026.

How the scheme was assessed

The Commission said it assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, which allows support for certain economic activities under specific conditions.

The scheme meets the conditions set out under the temporary framework, including being limited in time and supported by a defined budget.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published under case number SA.123666 in the Commission’s State aid register.