EU clears BlackRock-influenced power deal amid limited competition concerns

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The European Commission has cleared three merger cases involving 3i, BlackRock-controlled Global Infrastructure Management, Grupo México and Blackstone under the EU Merger Regulation, saying none would raise competition concerns.

3i Group plc of the UK has been approved to take sole control of Idro 2020 S.r.l. of Italy and Nordic Windfarm HoldCo Limited, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

It also cleared a separate deal for Germany’s Rittal Beteiligungs GmbH and 3i to acquire joint control of Lefdal Mine Datacentre AS of Norway.

The transactions relate mainly to data processing and electricity production markets. The cases were examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

Power generation deal involving BlackRock-controlled firm also cleared

In another decision, the Commission approved the acquisition of joint control of Saavi Energia S.à r.l. of Luxembourg and Controladora de Infraestructura Energética México, S.A. de C.V. (CIEM) by Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. of Mexico and Global Infrastructure Management, LLC — which is controlled by BlackRock, Inc. — of the US.

That transaction relates primarily to electricity generation, transmission and distribution in Mexico and the US, and was cleared because of its limited impact on the European Economic Area. The deal was also reviewed under the simplified procedure.

Separately, the Commission cleared Blackstone Inc.’s acquisition of ES Group Holdings III Limited of the UK, a deal linked to mineral-based products and solid surface technologies for bathroom spaces.

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions following the transaction.