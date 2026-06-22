Cross-border crime crackdown intensified as Europol, INTERPOL renew priorities

Credit: Openverse

Europol and INTERPOL have agreed a new set of Joint Key Operational Priorities to guide how the two agencies will work together against cross-border crime over the next year.

The renewed framework covers areas including organised crime, cybercrime, economic and financial crime, and counter-terrorism, Europol announced on Monday.

It was developed by operational experts from both organisations and is intended to improve coordination when criminal networks operate across national borders.

The agreement was signed at INTERPOL’s European Regional Conference in Toledo, Spain, held in May 2026.

Signatories included Europol’s Deputy Executive Director Operations, Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, and INTERPOL’s Executive Director for Police Capabilities, Harald Arm, as well as Stephen Fry, INTERPOL’s Executive Director for Investigation Support.

Recent operations cited by Europol

Europol pointed to several recent operations carried out with INTERPOL, including Operation Global Chain, in which 158 human traffickers were arrested and 1,194 victims were safeguarded.

It also cited Operation Pandora, which resulted in 80 arrests and the seizure of more than 37,700 cultural goods in an operation targeting art trafficking.

Another joint action mentioned was Operation Custos Viridis, described as an international operation against environmental crime and waste trafficking.

Europol said its role is to support EU Member States, while INTERPOL provides a wider international network to help law enforcement share intelligence, coordinate actions and disrupt serious criminal networks.

The cooperation between the two organisations is underpinned by an existing arrangement signed in 2001.