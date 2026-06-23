NATO audit board strikes landmark deals with key European watchdogs

(Left to right) Kay Scheller, President of the German Federal Court of Auditors and Sébastien Lepers, Chair of IBAN. Credit: NATO

The International Board of Auditors for NATO (IBAN) has signed new cooperation agreements with national audit bodies in Croatia, Greece, Latvia, Italy and Germany in recent months.

IBAN said the agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed by its chair, Sébastien Lepers, with the heads of each country’s Supreme Audit Institution — independent public bodies that scrutinise how state funds are managed, NATO reported on Tuesday.

The signatories were Ivan Klešić, Auditor General of Croatia, on 13 January 2026; Sotiria Ntouni, President of the Hellenic Court of Audit, in Athens on 10 March 2026; Edgars Korčagins, Auditor General of Latvia, on 10 April 2026; Guido Carlino, President of Italy’s Court of Auditors (Corte dei Conti), on 16 April 2026; and Kay Scheller, President of Germany’s Federal Court of Auditors (Bundesrechnungshof), on 19 May 2026.

IBAN said the partnerships are intended to support professional exchanges, including sharing audit methods and best practice, as well as training and professional development.

Training exchanges already under way

Experts from partner institutions are already taking part in IBAN training activities and professional exchange programmes, NATO informed.

Representatives of the Croatian State Audit Office recently contributed to IBAN’s annual auditors’ training seminar in Brussels, sharing their experience and audit practices with NATO external auditors.

IBAN said the agreements provide a framework for closer cooperation among public audit institutions on issues including the stewardship of public resources and public trust in institutions.