NATO trains Ukrainian officers amid shifting war dynamics

Credit: NATO

NATO has run its first public affairs training course for personnel from Ukrainian security and defence institutions.

The course took place on 3 June 2026 and was delivered as part of a multi-year strategic communications project funded through NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, the alliance announced on Tuesday.

Participants were taught the fundamentals of military public affairs, including how to draft press releases, prepare for and conduct interviews and other media engagements, communicate during crises, and produce video and written content.

Press officers attending the training came from Ukraine’s Land Forces, Marine Corps, Unmanned Systems Forces, Border Guard and National Guard.

Dmytro Yuki, head of communications at the 1st Separate Centre for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said: “I’m particularly impressed by NATO’s principles. These are systematic, structured exercises. They provide a solid foundation that helps you avoid mistakes later on. On the other hand, we are learning faster now because the war is changing dynamically.”

What is the Comprehensive Assistance Package?

The Comprehensive Assistance Package is NATO’s framework for providing practical short-term and longer-term support intended to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities, the alliance informed.

It covers areas including cyber defence, logistics, explosive ordnance disposal — the clearance of unexploded bombs and other munitions — as well as military training and education, and countering “hybrid threats” such as sabotage of critical infrastructure and disinformation campaigns.

The Strategic Communications Project under the package supports the development of long-term strategic communications capabilities through training and sharing best practice between NATO and Ukrainian national authorities.