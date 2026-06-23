MEPs throw weight behind updated EU-Mexico partnership deal

Credit: European Commission

MEPs on the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade committees have backed an updated EU-Mexico partnership agreement that would expand trade and strengthen political cooperation.

The committees endorsed the modernised global agreement (MGA), which would replace the existing framework governing relations between the EU and Mexico once it enters into force, the Parliament announced on Tuesday.

The MGA was approved by MEPs in the two committees by 67 votes to 15, with three abstentions.

Under the deal, the EU would remove “almost all” remaining tariffs and boost EU agri-food exports, with current Mexican tariffs on products such as cheese and pork reaching up to 45%.

MEPs also supported protecting 568 geographical indications in Mexico — names used for food and drink linked to specific regions, such as certain wines and cheeses — making it illegal to sell imitations under those names.

Public contracts and wider cooperation

The agreement would give EU firms access to public procurement markets in 14 Mexican states and to a broader range of public contracts, the Parliament said.

MEPs also cited provisions covering democratic principles, the rule of law and fundamental human rights, alongside cooperation against corruption, money laundering and organised crime.

A separate resolution accompanying the committees’ endorsement said EU exports of goods and services could increase by 75% under an “most ambitious scenario”, while EU companies could save up to €100 million a year in customs duties.

A vote by the full European Parliament is expected during the July 2026 plenary session in Strasbourg, after which the Council of the EU would be able to formally conclude the agreement.

The deal would still need ratification by all EU member states and Mexico before it fully enters into force.

The EU and Mexico signed the modernised global agreement and an interim trade agreement on 22 May 2026, and Mexico is the EU’s second-largest trading partner in Latin America.