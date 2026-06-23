MEPs demand dual-use infrastructure upgrades, faster defence mobility permits

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MEPs on the European Parliament’s Transport and Tourism and Security and Defence committees have backed draft EU rules designed to make it easier to move military equipment, supplies and personnel across the bloc.

The committees adopted their position on the proposed “military mobility” regulation by 49 votes to nine, with four abstentions, the parliamentary press service reported on Tuesday.

The plans include a secure digital system for member states to handle military transport permissions, traffic arrangements and customs formalities, with MEPs proposing it should be introduced in 2027 rather than 2030. The system should also be interoperable with NATO.

MEPs also supported faster approval timelines for military transport permits, including “standing” permissions to be granted within one month and “ad hoc” permissions within two working days.

The proposed rules would also set up a military mobility transport group and require each member state to appoint a national coordinator for military mobility.

Infrastructure upgrades and emergency measures

The draft rules call on EU countries to prioritise upgrades to “dual-use” infrastructure — such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and access to ports, airports and freight terminals — so it can withstand military movements, the European Parliament said.

MEPs also want sufficient EU and national funding and a timetable for investments to be set by the European Commission.

To address capability gaps, MEPs want the Commission to establish a “solidarity pool” within six months of the rules entering into force, pooling transport and logistical assets such as vehicles, personnel, ICT systems, medical units, vessels and trains.

MEPs proposed opening that pool to non-EU NATO allies as well as Ukraine and Moldova.

The committees also backed the creation of a European military mobility enhanced response system, known as EMERS, which would introduce temporary measures in an emergency or crisis to keep military transport moving across the EU while limiting disruption to civilian traffic.

Under the plan, EMERS would be activated within 48 hours by the Council following a Commission proposal and could last up to 12 months.

During activation, armed forces would have priority access to transport infrastructure, and MEPs suggested compensation for infrastructure owners, operators and managers for justified costs, damage or lost revenue.

MEPs also supported exemptions from cabotage and traffic restrictions for military transport and allowing less restrictive driving time and rest rules, while maintaining worker welfare and transport safety.

The committees also voted to seek permission to begin talks with EU governments on the final text, with negotiations expected to start as soon as possible if the full Parliament gives its approval in July 2026.