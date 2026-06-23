EU clears telecom and helicopter deals, citing no competition concerns

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has cleared two separate deals — T-Mobile USA and Kuwait Investment Authority’s acquisition of joint control of i3 Broadband, and a new helicopter maintenance joint venture between France’s Airtelis and Segula.

T-Mobile USA, based in the United States, and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) will take joint control of WH i3B BidCo, LLC, which trades as i3 Broadband, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

The transaction relates primarily to broadband telecommunications services.

The Commission stated it found no competition concerns because the deal would have a limited impact in the European Economic Area (EEA) — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The case was reviewed under the EU’s simplified merger procedure, which is used for transactions considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Helicopter maintenance joint venture also cleared

In a separate decision, the Commission approved the creation of a joint venture by Airtelis SAS and Segula Global Services SAS, both French companies, according to its latest statement.

The transaction relates primarily to helicopter maintenance services.

The Commission concluded the joint venture would not raise competition concerns because it has negligible activities in the EEA and the companies will have limited market positions following the deal.

This case was also examined under the simplified merger review procedure.