EU pledges recovery aid in high-stakes Middle East talks amid Gaza tensions

EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Credit: Dubravka Suica on X

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica held talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in Jerusalem and Ramallah on Monday and Tuesday.

Šuica met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Jerusalem to discuss bilateral relations, the situation in Gaza and early recovery plans, the European Commission informed on Tuesday.

The discussions referenced the EU’s support for the Gaza Peace Plan and implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

Šuica delivered a press statement alongside Sa'ar.

She also visited Yad Vashem — the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre — and took part in a memorial ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance.

In East Jerusalem, Šuica visited the Augusta Victoria Hospital, which the Commission said is among hospitals benefiting from the EU’s €1.6 billion Multiannual and Comprehensive Programme for Palestinian Recovery and Resilience.

She inaugurated two units at the hospital and met staff.

Meetings in Ramallah and next steps in Brussels

In Ramallah, Šuica met Palestinian Vice-President Hussein Al Sheikh and Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa to discuss EU support, Palestinian Authority reform efforts, Gaza’s early recovery and the situation in the West Bank, the Commission said.

She also delivered a press statement alongside Mustafa.

Šuica met a group of Palestinian and Israeli civil society representatives, UN partners and religious representatives during the visit.

The Palestine Donor Group is due to meet in Brussels on 13 July to review progress on Palestinian Authority reforms, mobilise international support for Gaza’s early recovery and discuss next steps.