Climate talks reveal pledges and action gap ahead of crucial COP31, EU warns

Credit: UNFCC/European Commission

Representatives from nearly 200 countries met in Bonn from 8 to 18 June for the UN’s annual mid-year climate talks, with discussions centred on turning existing commitments into practical action ahead of the next UN climate summit.

Negotiators discussed a range of technical issues linked to implementing climate pledges, including “just transition” work on moving to cleaner economies while addressing social impacts, climate technology cooperation and transparency rules for reporting progress, the EU emphasised in a statement on Tuesday.

Countries agreed to keep strengthening support for national climate transitions while keeping action aligned with the Paris Agreement goals, it said.

They also agreed that the Climate Technology Centre will continue to be hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Participants exchanged experiences on how countries report progress towards their climate commitments, with talks also covering ways to attract private investment, strengthen national climate finance frameworks and support climate-resilient development.

Focus shifts to delivery ahead of COP31

A central theme in Bonn was implementation of climate targets and translating the outcomes of the first “Global Stocktake” — the UN process that reviews collective progress under the Paris Agreement — into real-world action, the Commission noted.

Several initiatives were presented on accelerating implementation of national climate plans, strengthening cooperation on cutting emissions and adapting to climate impacts, and developing practical roadmaps towards a climate-neutral economy.

Turkey, as the incoming COP31 Presidency, outlined priorities focused on implementation and “practical solutions”, and announced a “35x35” Electrification Target, the statement said, adding that the EU would consider and engage with the initiative.

Work will continue in the run-up to COP31 through technical meetings, consultations and political engagement.