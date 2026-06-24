Wednesday 24 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Wastewater treatment dominates environmental investment in EU

Wednesday 24 June 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Wastewater treatment dominates environmental investment in EU
Credit: Unsplash

Projects linked to wastewater treatment drew the largest share of environmental protection investment in the EU in 2025.

Wastewater-related projects accounted for 37.7% of total spending, ahead of waste management at 27.3% and air and climate protection at 11.2%, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

EU countries invested an estimated €79 billion in assets used to provide environmental protection services in 2025.

That total was equivalent to 0.4% of GDP — a broad measure of the size of an economy — and 1.9% of all investment across the EU economy.

Companies provided most of the funding

Companies made up the majority of the spending, investing €49.6 billion, or 62.7% of the total.

Environmental protection investments can include equipment to reduce air emissions, wastewater treatment plants, waste collection and treatment equipment, and vehicles used to transport waste.

The remaining 37.3% of environmental protection investment came from general government and the non-profit sector.

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