EU services energy use rose 1.7% in 2024, retail dominates

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Final energy use in the EU’s services sector rose to 4,971 petajoules in 2024, up 1.7% from 4,886 petajoules in 2023.

Energy consumption in services has increased by 25% since 1990, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

Services accounted for 13.5% of the EU’s final energy consumption in 2024, a smaller share than transport (32.3%), households (26.0%) and industry (24.5%.

Only agriculture, forestry and fishing had a lower share at 3.6%.

More than three-quarters of services energy use came from electricity and natural gas, with electricity making up 52.0% and natural gas 25.4%.

Renewables and biofuels accounted for 8.7%, while heat represented 7.7% and oil and petroleum products 5.6%.

Which parts of the services sector used the most energy?

Wholesale and retail trade was the largest energy-consuming services sub-sector in 2024, using 1,021 petajoules — 21.2% of the services total, Eurostat said.

Human health and social work activities consumed 506 petajoules (10.5%), narrowly ahead of accommodation and food service activities at 503 petajoules (10.5%).

Professional, scientific and technical activities, alongside other services, used 492 petajoules (10.2%).