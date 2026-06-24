More non-member countries align with EU's Moldova sanctions

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Several European countries have said they will align with new European Union restrictive measures linked to actions that destabilise the Republic of Moldova.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1357 on 15 June 2026, according to a statement issued on Wednesday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

Under the decision, six people were added to a list of individuals and organisations set out in an earlier decision, Decision (CFSP) 2023/891.

Countries pledge to match EU measures

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council decision.

They declared they will ensure their national policies conform to the EU decision.

The European Union said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.