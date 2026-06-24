EU finds five nations still far from adopting the euro by 2026

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None of the five EU countries assessed in the European Commission’s 2026 Convergence Report currently meets all the conditions needed to adopt the euro.

The report reviews progress in Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden, which are the five non-euro area EU member states legally committed to joining the euro, the Commission noted in a statement on Wednesday.

It assesses whether each country meets the convergence criteria — commonly known as the Maastricht criteria — covering price stability, public finances, exchange rate stability and long-term interest rates, as well as whether national laws are compatible with EU rules.

Czechia and Sweden meet the criteria on price stability, public finances and long-term interest rates.

None of the five countries is part of the Exchange Rate Mechanism II (ERM II) — a system that links a country’s currency to the euro and normally requires at least two years of participation without severe tensions before the euro can be adopted.

National legislation in the monetary field is not fully compatible with EU Economic and Monetary Union rules in any of the five countries examined.

Public support and next steps

Support for the euro remains mixed across the five countries, according to a Flash Eurobarometer survey carried out between 17 April and 4 May 2026.

Overall, 52% of respondents said they favoured their country introducing the euro, while 57% said the common currency had had a positive impact on countries that already use it, the survey found.

Backing was highest in Hungary at 80%, followed by Romania at 65%, Sweden at 51%, Poland at 43% and Czechia at 42%.

Support in Hungary rose by five percentage points compared with last year, the survey found.

The Commission said its assessment is published alongside the European Central Bank’s own Convergence Report.

The Commission’s report forms the basis for a possible proposal for a Council of the EU decision on a member state adopting the euro, it added.