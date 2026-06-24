Spain gets €846m EU aid after deadliest disaster in years

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The European Commission has approved a payment of €846 million to Spain from the EU Solidarity Fund to support reconstruction after floods hit the Valencia region in October 2024.

The money follows an emergency advance of €100 million paid in March 2025 to support early recovery and relief operations, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Severe downpours over several days triggered widespread flooding in what the Commission described as an extreme weather event known as “DANA” — short for *depresión aislada en niveles altos*, or a high-altitude isolated depression.

More than 230 people died in the disaster, which the Commission said was among the deadliest natural catastrophes in Spain’s recent history.

Damage was reported to homes, schools, hospitals, businesses and critical infrastructure, with some communities left displaced and isolated.

What the funds can be used for

The Commission said the EU Solidarity Fund support can retroactively finance eligible emergency and recovery measures from the first day of the disaster, including repairs to roads, bridges and water and energy networks.

It can also cover temporary accommodation for displaced people, clean-up work such as debris removal and environmental decontamination, measures to strengthen flood prevention systems including drainage networks and early warning mechanisms, and the preservation of cultural heritage sites.

The payment is part of a total €945 million package proposed by the Commission in October 2025 and approved by the European Parliament and the Council.

The Commission said the €846 million will be paid to Spain in one instalment in the coming days.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that the newly approved funding would “help rebuild what the disaster destroyed”, adding: “Europa está con vosotros.”