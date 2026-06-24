North Macedonia to join EU health programme aiding critical disease, medicine

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North Macedonia gained access to EU health funding under the EU4Health programme after the EU signed an association agreement with the country on Wednesday.

The agreement will allow health authorities and other organisations in North Macedonia to apply for EU4Health funding on the same basis as EU member states and several other participating countries, including Norway, Iceland, Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, the European Commission said in a release.

The arrangements will apply retroactively from 1 January 2026.

Public and private health sector bodies in North Macedonia will be able to seek support through open calls, direct grants and “joint actions” — collaborative projects between countries and organisations — under the programme.

What the funding can cover

Funding can be used for work in areas including prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care for cardiovascular disease and cancer, the Commission said.

The Commission also listed support connected to the European Health Data Space, an EU initiative focused on sharing and using health data, as well as developing strategies for critical medicines and medicine stockpiling.

Other areas named include strengthening mental health services, particularly for young people, and measures to address cross-border health threats.

Health and Animal Welfare Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi said the agreement would allow North Macedonia to strengthen its healthcare sector with support from EU funds and deepen health cooperation.