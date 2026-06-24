EU greenlights major telecom and plastic deals, citing no competition concerns

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The European Commission has cleared two acquisitions — Mutares’ takeover of Jadeed and Liberty Global’s takeover of VodafoneZiggo — after finding neither deal would raise competition concerns under EU merger rules.

Mutares SE & Co KGaA of Germany was approved to acquire sole control of Jadeed Holding B.V. in the Netherlands and Plastics US Holding LLC in the United States, which are referred to together as Jadeed, the Commission reported on Wednesday.

The deal relates mainly to the market for engineering thermoplastics in Europe — a type of plastic used in manufactured products because it can be moulded when heated and re-shaped.

The Commission said it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the deal.

VodafoneZiggo deal also cleared

In a separate decision, the Commission approved Liberty Global Holding B.V. to acquire sole control of VodafoneZiggo Group Holding B.V., with both companies based in the Netherlands.

The transaction relates primarily to telecommunications services in the Netherlands.

The Commission said it concluded the VodafoneZiggo deal would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on market structure.

Both mergers were assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.