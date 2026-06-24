Climate finance expert tapped for EU innovation role amid policy crossroads

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Martin Špolc has been appointed Director for Prosperity in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Research and Innovation.

The Directorate-General for Research and Innovation, known as DG RTD, is the Commission department responsible for EU policy on research, science and innovation,

The Commission said in a release on Wednesday that the date when Špolc will take up the post will be confirmed later.

Špolc is a Czech national and is currently head of a unit focused on preparedness and adaptation to climate change in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action, known as DG CLIMA.

Career across climate, finance and economic policy

He previously held several senior roles in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union — known as DG FISMA — including head of unit posts covering sustainable finance, capital markets union, and economic analysis and evaluation.

Earlier in his Commission career, he was deputy head of unit and acting head of unit responsible for banking and financial conglomerates.

Špolc joined the European Commission in 2005 as an economic analyst in the Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, known as DG ECFIN.

Before joining the Commission, he worked in the private sector as a consultant specialising in risk management and corporate finance, it added.