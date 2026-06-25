EU residential construction costs surged 48% over a decade

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Construction prices for new residential buildings in the European Union rose by 48.2% between 2015 and 2025.

The figures relate to a producer price index that tracks the prices of construction activities from the viewpoint of the building contractor and is based on what clients pay to contractors, Eurostat explained in a release on Thursday.

Much of the increase came in the early 2020s, with annual rises of 5.8% in 2021, 12.2% in 2022 and 6.9% in 2023. The growth rate then slowed to 2.3% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025.

Biggest rises in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania

Across individual EU countries, the sharpest increases over the decade were recorded in Bulgaria, where prices rose by 166.1%, followed by Hungary at 155.4% and Romania at 130.7%, Eurostat said.

The smallest rises were seen in Italy at 17.0%, Greece at 17.3% and Finland at 22.1%.

The data are included in the 2026 edition of "Key figures on European business," which compiles selected statistics on business activity across the EU.