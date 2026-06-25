NATO launches AI-driven crisis platform for North Macedonia, Ukraine

Credit: NATO

NATO has launched the second phase of a project designed to help first responders in North Macedonia and Ukraine coordinate during large-scale emergencies.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska presided over the launch at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, the alliance reported on Wednesday.

The project centres on the Next Generation Incident Command System (NICS), a web-based platform intended to help emergency services work together during major incidents.

NICS was first introduced in 2016 and has trained more than 2,000 responders across the Western Balkans.

North Macedonia and Ukraine join NICS-2 phase

The new phase, known as NICS-2, brings together North Macedonia and Ukraine and is described as a fully operational capability with artificial intelligence features and cyber security enhancements.

Shekerinska said she welcomed Ukraine’s participation in activities supported by NATO’s Science for Peace and Security Programme, and thanked Ukraine for helping the alliance prepare for its upcoming Summit of Allied leaders in Ankara.