New EU defence innovation scheme gets Parliament backing

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EU lawmakers have backed plans for a new, time-limited defence innovation scheme designed to speed up funding for emerging military technologies.

The European Parliament informed on Thursday that its committees on Industry, Research and Energy and on Security and Defence agreed their position on creating the Programme for Agile and Rapid Defence Innovation, known as AGILE.

The programme is intended to accelerate the development and uptake of new technologies by EU member states’ armed forces and European defence contractors.

The technologies listed include artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, cyber capabilities, space systems and unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) — meaning drones and other vehicles that can operate without a human onboard.

MEPs proposed changes to make the scheme easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups to use, including providing support through lump-sum grants “whenever possible.”

The committees also proposed tighter controls over the transfer and ownership of results from AGILE-funded projects, including a requirement that any export of exclusive licences to “non-associated” third countries must be notified and approved.

Ukraine procurement and programme timeline

Any product supported by AGILE should be considered eligible for procurement by Ukraine through the Ukraine support loan, the European Parliament said, citing the need to supply “innovative and disruptive products” from Europe’s defence industry.

AGILE is planned as a pilot programme running during 2027 under the EU’s current long-term budget, the 2021–2027 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), with a €115 million budget.

The Parliament noted the two committees adopted their amendments by 76 votes in favour, eight against and seven abstentions, and voted to open negotiations with EU member states in the Council by 83 votes to eight, with no abstentions.

Negotiations are set to start under the Irish Presidency of the Council.