EU leaders set sights on expansion and values as Ireland prepares to take helm

Credit: Roberta Metsola on X

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the leaders of its political groups met Irish leaders in Dublin on 23 June ahead of Ireland taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from 1 July.

The delegation, known as the Conference of Presidents, discussed priorities for the six-month term with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, government ministers and senior members of Ireland’s parliament, the Oireachtas, the European Parliament announced on Wednesday.

Topics raised included competitiveness and the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap, the EU’s next long-term budget, external relations, EU enlargement, and issues linked to EU values and security.

The European Parliament said the group also met Ireland’s President Catherine Connolly and visited Áras an Uachtaráin in Phoenix Park.

Priorities ahead of 1 July handover

Metsola said the talks focused on “strengthening our competitiveness, advancing enlargement and agreeing on a budget fit for a new era”, according to the European Parliament.

Martin said discussions covered the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap, continuing support for Ukraine, enlargement prospects, and “safeguarding the core values on which the European Union is built.”

Ireland will hold the Council presidency for the eighth time from 1 July to 31 December 2026, after which Lithuania will take over.

Martin is due to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg on 7 July to present Ireland’s presidency programme, and Irish ministers are expected to meet parliamentary committees during the term, as is customary.

The Conference of Presidents is the European Parliament body that organises and co-ordinates its work.