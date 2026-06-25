EU provides Ukraine with first €3.2b instalment under €90b support loan

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The European Commission has paid €3.2 billion to Ukraine as the first instalment under a new EU macro-financial assistance package linked to a planned €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan for 2026 and 2027.

The payment was announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Ukraine Recovery Conference on Thursday.

The Commission said the macro-financial assistance — a form of EU lending to support a country’s public finances — is part of the Ukraine Support Loan, with funding intended to cover budget support and defence-related needs in 2026 and 2027.

It added that the first instalment of a separate €6 billion defence package to support drone procurement will be paid in the coming days.

Von der Leyen stated that the EU and its member states have provided more than €200 billion in economic, financial and military support since Russia’s full-scale invasion, and that the €90 billion loan would provide further support over the next two years.

More payments planned for 2026

The €3.2 billion transfer is the first of three payments planned this year under the macro-financial assistance programme, totalling €8.35 billion in 2026, the Commission said.

A second instalment of an indicative €3.7 billion is expected in September 2026, followed by a third instalment of an indicative €1.45 billion before the end of the year, provided conditions are met.

The Commission said the payments are linked to reforms and policy measures set out in a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the EU and Ukraine in May 2026, with instalments released when Ukraine fulfils the relevant conditions.

For the first instalment, Ukraine met seven policy conditions, including extending a military levy and submitting draft legislation on taxing income earned through digital platforms and removing VAT exemptions for low-value imported parcels.

The Commission declared the conditions also covered reforms on public investment management and changes intended to align customs legislation more closely with EU rules and strengthen customs governance.

EU law establishing the Ukraine Support Loan was adopted in February 2026, providing for up to €90 billion in support structured around defence-related support and funding to help maintain public services and economic resilience.

Since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided €211.3 billion in overall support to Ukraine and Ukrainians, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.