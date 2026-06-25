US equity firms gain EU approval for joint acquisition of UK conference organiser

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The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of UK-based CloserStill Group by US private equity firms Searchlight Capital Partners and Providence Equity Partners.

The deal was assessed under the EU Merger Regulation, which requires certain mergers and acquisitions to be reviewed at EU level before they can proceed, the Commission informed on Thursday.

CloserStill operates in the organisation of exhibitions and conferences in the EU.

The Commission said it cleared the transaction after concluding it would not raise competition concerns, because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets.

Review and case details

The merger was examined using the Commission’s simplified procedure, which is used for cases considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further information is published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12465.