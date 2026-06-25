EU deepens ties with West Africa’s Benin amid investment and security focus

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has met Benin’s President Romuald Wadagni to discuss closer cooperation on the economy, security and sustainable investment.

Von der Leyen told Wadagni the EU remained committed to bilateral ties with Benin and described the relationship as based on “mutual trust, predictability and long-term economic investment,” the Commission reported on Wednesday.

The two leaders said they wanted to deepen cooperation under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy — the bloc’s programme for supporting infrastructure and investment projects with partner countries.

Von der Leyen said the EU was investing in transport and energy infrastructure, skills and access to finance in Benin, and called the country “a key partner for the European Union in West Africa.”

Three areas of cooperation

The European Commission said the talks outlined three priorities, including support for “economic transformation and innovation” focused on developing economic corridors around the Port of Cotonou, encouraging local processing in agricultural value chains, and strengthening vocational training and skills for young people.

A second priority covered “territorial development and security” in northern Benin, including new measures to support EU investments in local infrastructure, access to basic services, economic opportunities for border communities and initiatives to prevent violent extremism in the country’s northern departments.

The third priority was sustainable finance through the EU’s Global Green Bond Initiative, which the Commission said was designed to mobilise private investment for green projects including renewable energy, transport and sustainable agriculture.

The two leaders also reviewed ongoing cooperation and welcomed progress under the Global Green Bond Initiative, which the European Commission said aims to mobilise up to €20 billion in private capital for sustainable infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries.