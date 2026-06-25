Cannabis courier network dismantled after smuggling 1.45 tonnes across borders

Credit: Europol

Ten people have been arrested in France and Spain after investigators dismantled a network suspected of sending about 1.45 tonnes of cannabis from Spain to France through commercial parcel delivery services.

The arrests took place between 15 and 19 June 2026, alongside 24 searches across the two countries, Europol disclosed on Thursday.

Police seized €278,000 in cash as well as cannabis and other drugs, firearms, phones and cars.

Investigators believe the group moved drugs from the Barcelona area to the Rennes region, using parcels sent via a courier company.

The network was suspected to be led by three key figures — two based in Spain who coordinated supply and shipping, and one in France who oversaw distribution after delivery.

How the parcels were used

At least 114 parcels were identified as having been sent between September 2024 and the operation, containing an estimated 1.45 tonnes of cannabis, Europol said.

Suspects in Spain allegedly used forged identities to send the consignments and also sent cash proceeds back to Spain concealed in parcels, alongside GPS trackers used to monitor shipments.

Assets linked to the network, including real estate, were estimated to be worth about €4 million.

Europol said it supported the investigation by helping French and Spanish authorities share information and by providing analytical support, while Eurojust hosted coordination meetings at its headquarters in The Hague.

Cannabis is the most widely consumed illicit drug in Europe and generates an estimated €12 billion a year, according to figures from the European Union Drugs Agency cited by Europol.