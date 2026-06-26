Friday 26 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU gas imports fall sharply in 2026 as pipeline volumes decline further

Friday 26 June 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU gas imports fall sharply in 2026 as pipeline volumes decline further
Credit: Unsplash

The EU imported less natural gas in the first quarter of 2026 than the 2025 monthly average, with the value of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports down 8.0% and the value of pipeline gas imports down 12.7%.

LNG is natural gas cooled into a liquid so it can be transported by ship, while “gaseous state” refers to gas delivered through pipelines, Eurostat noted in a release on Friday.

Pipeline gas imports fell in both value and volume, with volumes down 4.0% compared with the 2025 monthly average.

LNG volumes moved in the opposite direction, rising 2.9% even as the value of imports dropped.

Imports of petroleum oil were broadly unchanged compared with the 2025 monthly average, with import values up 0.8% and volumes down 0.6%.

United States and Norway among largest suppliers

The United States (17.8%) and Norway (16.6%) were the biggest suppliers of petroleum oil to the EU in the first quarter of 2026 by value, followed by Kazakhstan (9.6%), Eurostat said.

More than half of the EU’s LNG imports by value came from the United States (57.4%), while Russia supplied 17.3% and Qatar 6.6%.

Norway accounted for 54.4% of the EU’s pipeline gas imports by value, with Algeria supplying 18.5% and Russia 9.8%.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.